Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 492,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,050,030 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $9,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,096,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

