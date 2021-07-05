Stifel Financial Corp Invests $8.84 Million in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 162,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.21% of World Wrestling Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $343,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth $860,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 78.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

WWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

In other news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

WWE opened at $57.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

