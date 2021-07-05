Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 510 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLED opened at $219.88 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $147.82 and a one year high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

OLED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

