Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 90,207 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 746.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,207 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,469,000 after purchasing an additional 560,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,487,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.86.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $87.29 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business’s revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

