Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $9,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000.

Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.90. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

