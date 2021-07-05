Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after buying an additional 656,698 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 602,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRO opened at $13.85 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

