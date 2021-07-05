Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 450 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in V.F. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. stock opened at $84.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.96. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $57.59 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

