Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 426 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 426 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE FIX opened at $77.68 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

