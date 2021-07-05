Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 511 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

NTAP opened at $82.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

