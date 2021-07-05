Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $28,000 Position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 52.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TCF Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in TCF Financial by 379.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 1,913.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TCF opened at $45.18 on Monday. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

