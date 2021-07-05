Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes $42,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.34 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

