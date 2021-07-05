Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 304.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 94,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 29,455 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,690,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,714,258 shares of company stock worth $971,786,614. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BKR opened at $23.55 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

