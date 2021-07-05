Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.90 Million

Analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post $135.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $137.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.02 million. Stratasys posted sales of $117.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $564.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.25 million to $580.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $611.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.79 million to $646.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Stratasys stock traded down $1.82 on Monday, reaching $23.32. 1,582,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,861. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,998,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3,091.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 628,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 608,781 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 485,776 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

