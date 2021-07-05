Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.42 ($93.44).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAX shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price objective on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

SAX traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €68.00 ($80.00). The stock had a trading volume of 32,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.68. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.80 ($65.65) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €68.74.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

