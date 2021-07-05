suterusu Trading 11.1% Lower This Week (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, suterusu has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $12.20 million and approximately $155,044.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00054098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017879 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $275.77 or 0.00817736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.83 or 0.08023642 BTC.

About suterusu

SUTER is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

