Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Up 30.8% in June

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,573,300 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 1,203,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,866.5 days.

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSREF. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

