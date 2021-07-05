Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $17,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Synaptics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upgraded Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.61. The stock had a trading volume of 353,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,454. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $156.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.07.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

