SYNC Network (SYNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.78 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $5.78 million and $36,826.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.19 or 0.00393079 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003144 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00015172 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.41 or 0.01273907 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000248 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 150,945,323 coins and its circulating supply is 119,293,113 coins. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

