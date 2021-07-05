Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.86.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.