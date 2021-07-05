Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNV. Truist upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,375,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 298,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 632,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

