Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.98.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $177.30. The stock had a trading volume of 737,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,626. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $144.14 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.70.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after buying an additional 52,247 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 176.7% during the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 108.7% during the first quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

