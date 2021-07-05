TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) vs. 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Head to Head Survey

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TAL Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAL Education Group -2.58% -3.13% -1.34% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares TAL Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 3.07 -$115.99 million ($0.19) -112.58 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 3.05 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.18

TAL Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. TAL Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.4% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TAL Education Group and 17 Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TAL Education Group 4 3 9 0 2.31 17 Education & Technology Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

TAL Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $66.11, suggesting a potential upside of 209.06%. 17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus target price of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 31.75%. Given TAL Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. It provides tutoring services primarily through small-class services under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and consulting services on overseas studies under the Shunshun Liuxue brand, as well as offers services under the Haoweilai name. The company also operates jzb.com, an online education platform that serves as a gateway for online courses offered through xueersi.com; and other Websites for specific topics and offerings, such as college entrance examinations, high school entrance examinations, graduate school entrance examinations, preschool education, and raising infants and toddlers, as well as mathematics, English, and Chinese composition. In addition, it operates mmbang.com and the Mama Bang app, an online platform focusing on children, baby, and maternity market. Further, the company offers education and management consulting, and investment management and consulting services; develops and sells software and networks, as well as related consulting services; and sells educational materials and products. As of February 29, 2021, its educational network included 1,098 learning centers and 990 service centers in 109 cities throughout China and one city in the United States. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

