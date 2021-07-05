TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,482 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,229,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,247,000 after buying an additional 439,086 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after buying an additional 393,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,237.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,333,000 after buying an additional 310,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.15.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $277.95 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.76.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.