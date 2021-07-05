TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $10,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,492,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after buying an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in WEX by 25.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen raised WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,785 shares of company stock valued at $23,067,710. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $199.85 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.18.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

