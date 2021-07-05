TD Asset Management Inc. Has $10.54 Million Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Alkermes worth $10,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Alkermes by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Alkermes news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 13,500 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of ALKS opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.19. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

