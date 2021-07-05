TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 23,422 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after buying an additional 633,976 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after buying an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,845,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Methanex by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.77.

Methanex stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $49.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

