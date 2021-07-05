TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of ShockWave Medical worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 870,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,441,000 after buying an additional 91,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after buying an additional 244,624 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $187.65 on Monday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $190,956.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,020.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $554,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,191 shares of company stock valued at $28,339,006 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWAV. Bank of America upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.67.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.