TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 71,164 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 44.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,164 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the first quarter worth approximately $275,989,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,026,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,608,000 after purchasing an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $167,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.34.

NDAQ stock opened at $177.88 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $180.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.31.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.