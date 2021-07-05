TD Securities Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$49.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.20.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$46.82 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$36.03 and a 12-month high of C$47.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.