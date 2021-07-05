TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) Insider Acquires £11,550 in Stock

TEAM plc (LON:TEAM) insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,550 ($15,090.15).

  • On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 31,819 shares of TEAM stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £24,182.44 ($31,594.51).

TEAM stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.02) on Monday. TEAM plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70.50 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20).

About TEAM

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

