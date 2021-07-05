TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, July 7th

Shares of TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCPY opened at $14.12 on Monday. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-focused staffing and services company in Japan and internationally. The company offers engineer dispatch, contract assignment, outsourced development, placement, and offshoring services in the machinery, electrics and electronics, embedded controls, information systems, IT infrastructure, software development and maintenance, civil engineering, production plant, architecture, chemistry, biotechnology, and construction areas.

