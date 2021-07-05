TechnoPro (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Shares Set to Split on Wednesday, July 7th

Shares of TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 7th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 7th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCCPY opened at $14.12 on Monday. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65.
About TechnoPro
