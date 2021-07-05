Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLTZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.04 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 26.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

