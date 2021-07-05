Telos (TLOS) Market Cap Hits $41.56 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Telos has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a market cap of $41.56 million and $93,030.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001333 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002017 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

