Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of Tenaris from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised shares of Tenaris from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

TS opened at $22.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 1.86. Tenaris has a 12 month low of $8.86 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tenaris by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 256,009 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Tenaris by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 158,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

