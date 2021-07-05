Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Tennant worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tennant by 311.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tennant by 41.3% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tennant by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,634. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:TNC opened at $78.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. Tennant has a 1-year low of $57.99 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

