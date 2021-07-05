Terracoin Trading Down 50.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $369,170.91 and $279.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,665.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $505.85 or 0.01502587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.56 or 0.00423464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00088665 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

