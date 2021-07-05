Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 869,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 77,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 57,321 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 441.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 80,699 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 43,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 26,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE MOD opened at $16.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $846.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.77. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

