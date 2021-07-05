Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.51% of Vishay Precision Group worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on VPG. TheStreet cut Vishay Precision Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Monday, March 8th.

VPG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.61. 1,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,811. The firm has a market cap of $471.04 million, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.83. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $37.08.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

