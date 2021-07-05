Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 48.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in AAR by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AAR by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AIR shares. Truist boosted their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIR stock traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $38.12. 7,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 293.23 and a beta of 1.77.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

