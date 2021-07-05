Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,133,000. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 72,362 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WASH stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,940. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $885.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

In related news, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,843.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,320 shares of company stock worth $395,746 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

