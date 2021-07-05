Teton Advisors Inc. Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Park-Ohio comprises approximately 0.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Park-Ohio worth $5,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PKOH. B. Riley raised their price target on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $31.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,053.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

