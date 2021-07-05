Teton Advisors Inc. Has $8.04 Million Stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. The Eastern makes up 1.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Eastern were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EML. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in The Eastern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in The Eastern by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 166,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Eastern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 20,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Eastern by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Eastern by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EML stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. The Eastern Company has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $192.47 million, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.09.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Eastern had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare and chemical industry.

