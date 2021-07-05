Teton Advisors Inc. Has $9.86 Million Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cutera accounts for approximately 1.4% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of Cutera worth $9,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $880.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

