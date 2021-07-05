Teton Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,561 shares during the period. Lawson Products comprises 1.7% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $11,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAWS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Lawson Products by 19.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 370,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 12,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $52.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.41 million, a PE ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.99. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $103.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.