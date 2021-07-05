Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Strattec Security were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 136.6% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 28.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 123,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Strattec Security by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.11. Strattec Security Co. has a twelve month low of $17.04 and a twelve month high of $67.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.56 million. Strattec Security had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

