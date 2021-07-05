Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 54.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $375,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,830. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

RUSHA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

