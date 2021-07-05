Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Short Interest Update

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 979,800 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

TTEK opened at $124.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $74.96 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

