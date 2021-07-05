Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Texas Roadhouse from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.05.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $95.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 in the last 90 days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

