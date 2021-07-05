The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 284 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 284 target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 185 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 227.70.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

