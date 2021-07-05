The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Evercore ISI in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.77.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $374.16. 1,599,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,267. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $393.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 44.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 7,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

